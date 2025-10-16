Take up issues of TN fishermen, Katchatheevu with visiting PM of Sri Lanka: CM Stalin tells PM Modi

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Centre to take up the issues relating to the safety of fishermen and the retrieval of Katchatheevu island with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister during her visit to India from October 16-18.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pointed out that Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya's visit to Delhi presents a valuable opportunity to address the persistent challenges faced by Indian fishermen in the traditional fishing waters of the Palk Bay.

"The fishing communities of Tamil Nadu continue to face significant hardships due to recurring incidents of harassment, attacks, and apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy," said the CM.

"Since 2021, 1,482 fishermen and 198 fishing boats have been apprehended in 106 separate incidents, causing distress and economic loss to these communities," he told the PM.

Stalin said he had raised this matter with the PM's office on 11 occasions earlier and made 72 representations to the Minister for External Affairs.

According to him, the fishermen of Tamil Nadu have traditionally fished in the waters surrounding Katchatheevu islet, which was historically a part of India.

"The island was transferred to Sri Lanka by the Union government. As a result, our fishermen now face restricted access to their traditional fishing grounds and frequent harassment on charges of trespassing," added the CM.

He urged PM Modi to initiate dialogues with Amarasuriya for the retrieval of Katchatheevu and also for the restoration of the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu's fishermen in Palk Bay area.

"At present, 76 fishermen and 242 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody. I urge you to press for their prompt repatriation and the release of their vessels to alleviate the distress faced by the affected families," Stalin. He added that the 2018 amendment to the Sri Lankan Fisheries Act has led to the nationalisation of seized Indian fishing boats, rendering their retrieval impossible.

Stalin also said Indian fishermen frequently report attacks and theft of their fishing equipment and catch, allegedly perpetrated by Sri Lankan nationals.

"The Joint Working Group on Fisheries, established to resolve such bilateral issues, has not convened regularly in recent years. Reviving this mechanism would provide a structured platform to address the concerns of fishermen from both nations," said the CM. PTI JR SA