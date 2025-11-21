Take up Mekedatu issue with Congress high command, Palaniswami tells Stalin

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Nov 21 (PTI) As the ruling DMK is a part of the INDIA bloc, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin should take up the Mekedatu dam issue with the Congress high command for an amicable settlement, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

Congress-ruled Karnataka has proposed a balancing reservoir project across Cauvery at Mekedatu in that state to address the twin demands of drinking water and power supply.

The Leader of Opposition also said that Stalin should carefully handle the issue as river Cauvery has been the only source of water for more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami's comments came in the backdrop of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's statement that his government has decided to submit a revised Detailed Project Report to the Centre for the construction of the Mekedatu dam.

On November 13, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea by the Tamil Nadu government challenging Karnataka's proposal to construct the reservoir, calling it 'premature'.

Talking to reporters here, Palaniswami said Shivakumar had stated a revised DPR would be submitted to the Centre for the project.

"Taking cognisance of that, the Tamil Nadu government should take immediate steps to address this issue." Palaniswami urged.

He claimed the Karnataka government does not hold any rights for construction of the project across the river Cauvery.

Palaniswami said it was regretful that Stalin has not responded to Shivakumar's remarks on the matter.

Referring to frequent comments of the Stalin, also the DMK chief that his party is a constituent of the INDIA bloc, Palaniswami said, "Congress party is also an constituent of the INDIA bloc and today, Karnataka is run by the Congress government." "Therefore, Stalin should immediately take up the matter with (ex-Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi towards reaching an amicable solution in this matter. Under these circumstances, there is an opportunity to sort out this problem in an easy way." he said.

If an amicable solution was not able to be reached and if Karnataka goes ahead with its proposal, then the delta districts in Tamil Nadu would turn into a 'desert', Palaniswami warned.