Take urgent steps to frame regulations on political activities in universities: Kerala Guv to VCs

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra VIshwanath Arlekar has asked the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of universities in the state to take urgent steps to frame regulations governing political activities on campuses as directed by the Kerala High Court, the Lok Bhavan said on Friday.

Arlekar, as Chancellor of universities in the state, held a meeting with the VCs to ensure compliance of the High Court directives which included submission of the draft rules by March 4, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement on Facebook.

"As Chancellor of the Universities, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar convened a meeting of the Vice Chancellors and emphasised the need for urgent steps to comply with the court’s directive.

"The meeting concluded with the Vice Chancellors unanimously resolving to adhere to the court’s directions, in the light of various judicial pronouncements on the matter," the statement said. PTI HMP ROH