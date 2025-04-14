Taking Babasaheb Ambedkar's darshan more important than delivering speech: Shinde

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Amid reports that his name did not figure out in the list of speakers at Chaityabhoomi here, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said taking B R Amebdkar's darshan was more important than delivering a speech.

"What can be more important than taking Babasaheb's darshan at Chaityabhoomi? Taking Babasaheb's darshan was important than that speech," Shinde said in response to a question on his name not figuring in the list of speakers at an event the Chaityabhoomi.

He was also asked whether he was upset over it.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde's statements come amid a buzz of rift within the Mahayuti, comprising his Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Shinde had on Sunday dismissed buzz of any rift within the Mahayuti and had said if there is any issue then it will be sorted out through discussions.

"There is no bickering within the Mahayuti. Everything is hunky-dory. We are the people who work and don't complain. We are the ones who fight," Shinde had said. PTI PR BNM