Taking back Pitroda reflects Congress’ two-faced nature: MP CM

Bhopal, Jun 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday slammed the grand old party for reappointing Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, saying the move shows the party’s two-faced character.

The Congress on Wednesday handed the post to Pitroda, weeks after he resigned as his racial analogy to highlight India’s diversity during the Lok Sabha poll campaign put his party on the defensive.

“In the true sense, the character of the Congress is two-faced and the biggest example of it is the reopening of the party's door for Sam Pirtoda. It is unfortunate that Congress portrays itself differently during elections and its real character is revealed once polls are over,” he said.

Yadav was talking to reporters after giving away certificates to a few residents under the new Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Because of Sam Pitroda, local people living in different regions of the country, especially the tribals, have to swallow disrespect, he said.

“Pitroda’s statement was very shameful and Congress had to distance itself from it. Congress had then said that it had nothing to do with it (Pitroda’s remarks). But after the elections, Congress went back on its promise and took him back,” Yadav said.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the time that the Congress would rehabilitate Pitroda and he would become its ‘dharohar’ (asset).

“Congress leaders should apologise to the entire nation for committing this mistake and the party should show the door again to Pitroda,” Yadav demanded.

After Pitroda's controversial remarks, the ruling BJP had mounted a sharp attack on the Congress, forcing the party to distance itself from its seasoned office-bearer, who later resigned in a bid to defuse the crisis.

Earlier, during the programme, Yadav handed over citizenship certificates to Rakhi Das, Sameer Melwani and Sanjana Melwani under CAA.

Welcoming them to Madhya Pradesh, the CM said, "Our family members have come back to us and they will take pride in becoming the residents of Madhya Pradesh."