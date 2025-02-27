Taking dip in Ganga will not wash away sin of betraying Maharashtra: Uddhav on Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Taking a dip in the Ganga will not wash away the sin of betraying Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president said on Thursday attacking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at a party event on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, Thackeray also mounted a veiled attack on the BJP saying neo-Hindutvawadis need not teach his party the importance of Lord Ram.

"A dip in Ganga will not wash away the sin of betraying Maharashtra," he said.

Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs had gone to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Earlier in the day, Shinde had taken a dig at Thackeray for not attending the Maha Kumbh and said the latter was scared of calling himself a Hindu. PTI PR BNM