Taking dip in Ganga won't wash away sin of betraying Maharashtra, says Uddhav attacking Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Taking a dip in the Ganga will not wash away the sin of betraying Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president said on Thursday attacking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at a party event on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, Thackeray also mounted a veiled attack on the BJP saying neo-Hindutvawadis need not teach his party the importance of Lord Ram.

"I respect the Ganga but what is the use of taking a dip in it after taking 50 khokas (street lingo for crore). Here, you betray Maharashtra, take 50 khokas and then you take a dip. This does not wash anyone's sin. How will the tag of being a betrayer go even after numerous dips (in the Ganga)," Thackeray said without naming Shinde.

After the split in 2022, the Shiv Sena (UBT) accused Shinde and 39 MLAs of taking 50 khokas (Rs 50 crore each) to revolt against the Sena leadership. Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs had gone to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, Shinde had taken a dig at Thackeray for not attending the Maha Kumbh and said the latter was scared of calling himself a Hindu.

"Those who skipped Maha Kumbh should be asked why they skipped it. They keep saying they are Hindus. Balasaheb Thackeray proudly gave the slogan 'garv se kaho hum Hindu hain (proclaim proudly that we are Hindu) but now they are scared of calling themselves Hindu and call (Bal Thackeray) Hinduhriday Samrat," Shinde told reporters without naming Uddhav Thackeray.

Considered among the holiest pilgrimages by Hindus, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and concluded on February 26. The Maha Kumbh 2025 saw a record 66 crore devotees thronging the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

Attacking the BJP, Thackeray said it is unfortunate that the country is in the hands of those who have no connection with the freedom struggle and the state is with those who had no links to the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

The former Maharashtra chief minister resolved to build a gallery showcasing the history of Marathi theatre.

Thackeray also accused the BJP of trying to finish Maharashtra and Marathi, lower the importance of Mumbai, and take businesses out of the state.

Being proud of Marathi does not mean insulting any other language, Thackeray said, and stressed that the Marathi manoos need to stay united. PTI PR BNM