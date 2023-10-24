Taking inspiration from Lord Ram, Delhi govt trying to serve people: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined Dussehra celebrations at the Red Fort here on Tuesday and said his government is trying to serve the people of the national capital, taking inspiration from the ideals of Lord Ram.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is ensuring everybody in Delhi gets good education and health services as well as facilities like free electricity, he said at the Dussehra celebrations hosted by the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee on the Red Fort ground.

"Lord Ram is our ideal. There is a lot to learn from his life and his concept of Ram Rajya. Our effort is nobody sleeps hungry and everybody gets a good education, health services and electricity in Delhi," the chief minister said in his address.

Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion and also prayed for their well-being and happiness.

"Taking inspiration from Lord Rama and as your son, I have been trying to solve your problems. Still, if something remains to be done, I seek your apology," he said.

The chief minister was felicitated with a mace by the organisers at the event. He took part in the tradition of setting the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran ablaze with a ceremonial bow and arrow.

People cheered the torching of the effigies which was accompanied by a recorded soundtrack of crackers bursting. Since crackers are banned in Delhi due to pollution, it is no longer used in the effigies torched on Dussehra.

Dussehra celebrations mark the end of the nine-day festivities of 'Navratra'. The tradition of burning effigies signifies the triumph of good over evil. PTI VIT IJT IJT