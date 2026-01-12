Taking J-K's cultural heritage to global platforms a shared responsibility: L-G Sinha

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday emphasised that preservation of the region's cultural heritage is foundational to its future endeavours, and said transforming the Union territory into a global art hub is a shared responsibility.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Kesar Art Circle here, the L-G said art is a bridge between diverse cultures, and crucial to the revival of ancient spiritual and cultural legacy.

"Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's cultural and spiritual soul into a global art hub is a shared responsibility. I believe art is a bridge that connects diverse cultures and revives our ancient spiritual and cultural legacy," Sinha said.

He urged authors and artists to expand their cultural roots into new creative horizons, and reimagine Jammu and Kashmir as an art hub.

"It is the vital role of artists, thinkers, painters and sculptors, as the conscience of society, to inspire public participation in democracy and the nation's development journey," he said.

The L-G said art forms like painting and sculpture are not mere pieces of aesthetics or luxury, but vibrant forces that determine how a society thinks and moves forward. "Throughout human civilisation, art has given voice to emotions that transcend language, fostering empathy and social cohesion,” he said, calling upon the younger generation to use art as a means for positive change.

"Art is both a mirror and a guide for society. Youth must embrace art as a medium to preserve their cultural identity, ensuring they remain rooted, while contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat," Sinha said. On the occasion, the L-G also inaugurated a painting exhibition and felicitated various artists.