Taking measures to reduce traffic congestion in Thane, says newly appointed collector

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Various steps are being taken to ease traffic congestion in Thane, said newly appointed Collector Shrikrishna Panchal on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Panchal also shared plans for the district’s development, focusing on transport, tourism, agriculture, road safety, education, and digital governance.

About the massive traffic problems in and around Thane city, he said repair work has commenced at Gaimukh ghat. Besides imposing curbs on heavy vehicles during peak hours, a proposal has also been sent to the forest department to widen the Gaimukh road to 60 feet. Alternative routes for heavy vehicles in Vasai taluka are under consideration, the collector said.

He said that traffic planning on Ghodbunder, Bhiwandi, and Shahapur routes will be prioritised.

The collector assured strict action against illegal construction on government land. Private agencies will be appointed to “ensure Thane becomes pothole-free", and new service lanes will be constructed along Metro routes to improve connectivity”, he said.

Panchal said 39 tourist spots across the district have been identified for development. The Malanggad ropeway project, which he said is 98 per cent complete, a skywalk at Malshej ghat and a glass bridge at Kalu waterfall are among the projects that will be taken up, he said. PTI COR NR