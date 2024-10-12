Taking precautionary measures to tackle heavy rains: TN govt

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is taking all precautionary steps to mitigate the impact of heavy rains predicted by the India Meteorological department next week, Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Saturday.

The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management pointed out that challenges arise while initiating relief efforts in those areas, which receive 10 cm to 20 cm rainfall.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, this government is taking all the necessary preventive measures to control the impact as the Meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall on October 15, 16, 17 and 18. Particularly, Chennai and nearby districts, are expected to receive heavy rainfall on those days. Officials are monitoring the situation round-the-clock and are sharing information with the local officials constantly", he told reporters.

Unlike the past, Ramachandran said the state government is taking steps to stock up essentials like milk, drinking water in low-lying areas, well in advance.

"Last time, when there was heavy rainfall, there was difficulty in supplying milk, water and food packets to the people in low-lying areas. Now, we are taking all those steps in advance and have instructed officials to keep the stock ready in places were heavy rainfall is predicted," he said.

Nearly 65,000 volunteers have already registered and they would be mobilised based on requirement.

Besides the volunteers, there would be constant update through TN Alert mobile application and the services of National Disaster Response Force personnel would be sought during such occasions, he said.

To a query, he said, "if there is scattered rainfall across various places, we can manage the situation and take measures adequately. However, if one particular area receives 10 cm or 20 cm rainfall, then it is a challenge for us," he said.

According to the Met department, isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely to continue over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu during the next 5-6 days.

As per the update released by the Meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around October 14.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between October 14 and 16.

Heavy rainfall recorded today as of 8.30am, Karaikudi registered 15 cm, Tiruchirapalli airport 13 cm, Kuruthancode in Kanniyakumari 10 cm, Colachel 9 cm, Neyyoor 9 cm, Erode 8 cm and Varattupallam in Erode district received 7 cm.