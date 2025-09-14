Talathi ‘demands’ settlement of his liquor bill at bar to clear disability pension of beneficiary

Jalna, Sep 14 (PTI) A probe has been ordered after a video purportedly showed a ‘talathi’ (revenue staffer) asking a person to pay for his drinks to release the disability pension of a beneficiary in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, officials said on Sunday.

The bribery demand was allegedly made at a bar in Bhokardan.

According to the video, a man approached the talathi, who was drinking in a bar, seeking his signature on some papers for the release of money to a physically handicapped woman under the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme to a beneficiary.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries received Rs 1,500 a month.

The revenue staffer purportedly asked the person to clear his bar bill, claimed the video, which also showed the talathi signing on a paper.

Asked about the episode, Bhokardan Tehsildar Dnyneshwar Kakde said he had ordered a probe, adding that appropriate action would be taken after establishing the facts. PTI COR NR