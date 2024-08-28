Talathi murdered; one arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) A `talathi' or village revenue official was murdered in Hingoli district of central Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The assailant threw chilli powder in the eyes of Santosh Pawar (40) and stabbed him at his office at Adgaon Ranjebuva village, said a senior police official.

"We have detained one person who admitted to the crime," Superintendent of Police Shrikrishna Kokate told PTI.

The suspect was a resident of Bori Sawant village. Pawar was taken to a government hospital in neighboring Parbhani district where he was declared dead.

He looked after revenue affairs of Bori Sawant and Adgaon Ranjebuwa villages in Vasmat taluka, the official said. PTI AW KRK