Talathi suspended for taking money from women for issuing income certificates

Akola, Jul 3 (PTI) A talathi was suspended in Akola district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly charging money from women for issuing income certificates to them, an official said.

The women have been flocking the talathi offices to obtain income certificates for submission to avail of the benefits of the state government's 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' announced last week in the annual budget, under which eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

As per the rules, the income certificates are issued by the authorities free of cost.

Talathi Rajesh Shelke posted at Umri village in the district was placed under suspension after videos showed him purportedly taking Rs 30 to Rs 60 from women for issuing income certificates to them, Sub Divisional officer Sharad Jawale Said.

After the videos surfaced, the Akola tehsildar formed a committee to conduct a probe into the allegation. The panel found him guilty, following which he was suspended, he added.