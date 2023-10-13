Talent from small towns getting opportunities to come forward: PM Modi

Amethi: Citing sports and startups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said talent from the country's small towns is getting a chance to emerge in today's India.

Advertisment

In his video message played out at the closing ceremony of sports event Amethi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023 here, Modi credited this to the government's "transparent" approach.

The Sansad Khel Pratiyogita is a great medium to discover such talents and hone their skills for the nation, he said.

"In today's changing India talent from the small towns is getting opportunities to openly come forward," he said. "If India has made such a name in startups, the startups from small towns have played a big role." he added.

Advertisment

He mentioned initiatives like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India Games and said hundreds of athletes are being trained and coached in the country and abroad under TOPS and being given assistance worth crores of rupees.

The PM also informed that more than 3,000 players are being given assistance of Rs 50,000 per month under the Khelo India Games which helps them in meeting the needs of training, diet, coaching, kit and other expenses.

Citing the example of Asian Games where most medal-winning athletes came from small towns, the prime minister said this was a result of the government respecting their talent and providing all possible facilities.

Advertisment

The prime minister highlighted the performances of Uttar Pradesh's Annu Rani, Parul Chaudhary and Sudha Singh in the Asian Games.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani were on the stage during the PM's virtual address.

The prime minister said it is a special feeling to connect with those participating in the Amethi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023 and noted that this month is auspicious for sports in the country as Indian players have scored a century of medals in the Asian Games.

Advertisment

"It is very important for the development of any society that sports and players get the opportunity to flourish there," the PM said.

Sports help youths attain personality development naturally as they work hard to achieve the goal, learn to try again after losses and move forward in team spirit.

"When players enter the field, they have only one goal - to make themselves and the team victorious," he said.

Advertisment

Modi said players put everything at stake for the country.

"Today, the entire country is thinking like athletes. When athletes play, they prioritize the nation first. At that moment, risking everything, they play for the country. At this time, the country is also moving forward with a big goal. The role of every citizen in every district is crucial to make Bharat developed. For this, every region needs to move forward with one emotion, one goal, and one resolution," he said.

He said more than one lakh players gathering at one place is a big thing in itself and congratulated Irani for making the event such a success.

He said the experience gained from such competitions will come in very handy for the players and they will win medals at national and international events in the coming years.