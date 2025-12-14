Talent, leadership not limited to those with privileged backgrounds: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said talent and leadership are not limited to persons with privileged backgrounds and stressed the need to identify and support capable individuals from ordinary families to bring positive change in society.

Speaking at the Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship award ceremony held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre here, he said the fellowship programme has been designed keeping in mind the life and values of Yashwantrao Chavan, Maharashtra's first chief minister.

"Many people succeed in life because they have a strong background and support system, but there are many others who lack such support yet have the ability and vision to work for society. They need opportunities and encouragement," Pawar said.

Recalling Chavan's journey, Pawar said he came from a very modest background and yet went on to become not only the chief minister of Maharashtra but also served the country as defence minister, finance minister and external affairs minister.

"This shows that ability is not the monopoly of a few. It exists among common people as well," the NCP (SP) chief said while praising the work of Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan for identifying such individuals across Maharashtra through the fellowship programme and giving them a platform to grow.

Referring to rapid changes across sectors, Pawar highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in agriculture.

"AI-based technologies can significantly improve crop productivity while reducing the use of water and fertilisers. With the right use of technology, agricultural output can increase by 25 to 30 per cent while lowering costs," he said.

Pawar cited the example of the Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company in Nashik district, saying it had successfully transformed young farmers into entrepreneurs through collective efforts and confidence-building.

Pawar congratulated the fellowship awardees and expressed confidence that the knowledge and experience gained through the programme would help bring change at the village, taluka and district levels.

He urged the participants to focus not only on good work but also on building strong institutions to sustain long-term impact.

Talking to reporters later, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule said the Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship will be launched exclusively for women from next year.

The fellowship was started by the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre to mark the 'Sahasrachandra Darshan' celebrations of party president Sharad Pawar and has now entered its fifth year.

Sule said the fellowship will focus on women interested in areas such as agriculture, education and social transformation.

Commenting on the recently concluded Winter session of the state legislature, Sule said its duration was very short and it failed to meet expectations.

"Even as the Opposition, we look at the larger interest of the state. However, there was no positive or meaningful discussion on key issues facing Maharashtra," the Baramati MP said.

Raising concern over crimes against women, Sule said incidents of atrocities and dowry deaths are increasing in the state and should have been discussed in the House. She said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis needs to take strong policy decisions to address the issue.

She also called for unity across party lines to bring about social change, adding the ruling dispensation should take the lead in working with the Opposition on such issues.

Referring to the proposed Shakti Act, Sule said the Modi-led government has been in power for the last 11 years but the legislation has not yet been brought before Parliament.

"If the Shakti Act is introduced in Parliament by the Centre, we will strongly support it," she added. PTI MR BNM