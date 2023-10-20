Talented people of Bihar contributing to 4th industrial revolution in India, abroad: President Murmu

Gaya (Bihar), Oct 20 (PTI) Maintaining that Bihar has been known for nurturing talents, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said talented people of the state are contributing to the fourth industrial revolution in India and abroad.

Advertisment

Addressing the third convocation of the Central University of South Bihar here, she said the enterprising people of the state have made their mark at the world level.

"Since ancient times, Bihar has been known for nurturing talents. We all know the revolutionary contributions made by great scholars like Chanakya and Aryabhata. Talented people of Bihar are contributing to the fourth industrial revolution in India and abroad," Murmu said.

She also said all feel proud that the world's first democratic system flourished on the land of Bihar.

Advertisment

On this sacred land, Lord Mahavir and Lord Buddha had given the message of peace, non-violence, compassion and love, the President said, adding Mahatma Gandhi gave a new dimension to their message of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma'.

She also asserted that the teachings of Lord Mahavir, Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi are "even more relevant today and taking forward this rich heritage of our country could help in the world's welfare".

Emphasising that young students are the bearers of these rich traditions, the President urged them to include the values of social welfare and philanthropy in their goals along with their individual progress.

Advertisment

“Efforts to achieve such overall goals would prove their education meaningful and open the doors of success. Establishing such global standards of progress at the local level should be the aim of all," Murmu said, urging the students of the varsity to play an active role in this transformational period.

The President said that many countries are facing issues of talent shortage.

“The talented and hardworking youth of India is making invaluable contributions to many economies of the world and to the progress of knowledge and science. Today India is the fifth largest and fastest growing major economy in the world. Our national goal is to soon become the third-largest economy in the world. Our youth would play an important role in achieving this goal," Murmu said.

Advertisment

Speaking on the issue of climate change, the President said that at individual and collective levels, "all of us have to adopt such a lifestyle and do such work which can lead to optimal use of natural resources and maximum conservation and promotion".

Earlier in the day, Murmu visited Bodh Gaya and prayed at the Mahabodhi temple, the Buddhists' holiest shrine.

Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Bihar and left for New Delhi on Friday. PTI COR PKD BDC