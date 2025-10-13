Taliban minister presser row: NCP (SP) demonstrates against Central govt

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) The women's wing of NCP (SP) on Monday staged a protest in Thane city, condemning the exclusion of female journalists at a press conference addressed by visiting Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi, and questioned the BJP's "silence" on the issue.

The demonstration was led by Thane city women's wing president Sujata Ghag and other leaders.

"The silence of the Central government in the face of such discrimination reveals the hollowness of the slogans of 'Nari Shakti'," Ghag alleged.

State spokesperson Rachna Vaidya said the Centre's "silence" on the issue proves it is "misogynistic" and hates women.

On Sunday, several women journalists attended the presser addressed by Muttaqui, after the row. PTI COR NSK