Talk by social activist cancelled after BJP workers create ruckus at venue in Nashik

Nashik, Dec 5 (PTI) A lecture being delivered by social activist Dr Vishambhar Choudhari was cancelled after activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal caused a ruckus at the venue in Maharashtra's Nashik district, alleging that he was critical of their idols.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the public library in Sinnar, where the talk was organised as part of the facility's golden jubilee celebrations.

Dr Choudhari had just started his lecture, “Nirbhay Bano (Be Brave, Fearless)”, when 10 to 15 activists from the BJP and Bajrang Dal entered the venue and created a ruckus.

The BJP's Sinnar in-charge Jayant Awhad snatched the mike from Dr Choudhari's hands while other activists shouted slogans and rushed to the dais.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident, and the organisers were forced to cancel the lecture.

However, no case has been registered in this regard as no one came forward with a complaint, a police official said.

“The disruption of the lecture appeared to be planned. We condemn it. It seems like we are moving towards dictatorship. The lecture was unfortunately interrupted, and thoughts expressed during the talk were not heard. Such an incident has occurred for the first time in the 50 years that the lecture series was organised,” said Krishnaji Bhagat, president of Sinnar Public Library.

Speaking to the media, Awhad said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Ram were criticised during the lecture. How can we tolerate criticism of our idols? Hence, I snatched the mike and stopped the lecture." PTI COR ARU ARU