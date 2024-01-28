Talk of Ram Rajya in Ayodhya, showcasing 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' in Bihar: Sibal's dig at BJP

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the BJP over the Bihar political developments, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said while there was talk of Ram Rajya at the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" was being showcased in Bihar.

Sibal's dig in the morning came just ahead of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's volte-face from the opposition INDIA bloc to the BJP-led NDA.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Ayodhya, Bihar. Talk of: Ram Rajya at Ayodhya and showcase 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram in Bihar'!" "What say you Modi ji?" said Sibal, a prominent voice in the opposition.

Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' was an expression used widely in politics in the 1990s referring to the frequent floor-crossing and switching of parties.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar.

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed.

A new government with the support of the BJP is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources.