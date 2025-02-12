Talk to parents when in stress: Actor Deepika Padukone tells students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Identify the cause of your stress and express it to someone you can trust, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has told school students during an interaction on PM's Parisha Pe Charcha aired on Wednesday.

The actor shared insights on mental health, stress management and how to stay calm during exams at a special session of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an annual event in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, PM Modi preferred a more informal setting this time and took the students to Delhi iconic Sunder Nursery for his annual interaction with them ahead of board exams.

“I think competition and comparison is a part of life. Competition is not a bad thing, but recognising our strengths and weaknesses, focusing more on our strengths, and working on our weaknesses is probably the only way to do it,” Padukone said during the session.

During the session, the actor shared her struggle with depression and also advised the students to learn to derive happiness from their own strengths.

"To manage stress, talk to your parents the night before exams. Identify the cause of your stress and express it to someone you can trust,” she said during the interaction broadcast on Wednesday.

Eminent personalities like Boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru have also shared their experiences and knowledge with students on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes of Pariksha Pe Charcha this year.

Padukone, who revealed her depression diagnosis in 2015, said there was a time when discussion around mental health was not encouraged in India.

"Mental health used to be a stigma in our country. As soon as I started talking about this illness, I started feeling so free, light. From there, my journey towards mental health awareness began. Depression, anxiety, stress could happen to anyone, anytime.

"Like Shri Narendra Modi ji has mentioned in his book 'Exam Warriors' -- 'express, never suppress'. When you're preparing for exams, you start feeling better. And you're able to live a happier, healthier life," she told students during the episode of the PPC session which was telecast on Wednesday.

Calling depression an "invisible" illness, the "Pathaan" star said there was a time she was working continuously and one day in 2014 she just passed out. It was her mother, who was then visiting her in Mumbai from Bengaluru, who realised that something wasn't ok.

"They asked me if something happened, someone said anything to me, something happened at work. And, I said, 'No. I don't know what it is. I'm just feeling completely helpless and hopeless. I just don't want to live anymore. I was lucky in that moment that my mother realised and she decided to call a psychologist," she recalled.

When a student asked for tips to care for one's mental health, Padukone shared three pointers.

"Sleep is very important. It is a freely available superpower. You must go out for adequate sunlight and fresh air. Always reach out for help." The 39-year-old also said patience is an important virtue and one can only do what's in their control.

"So take a short break. Relax the mind. And then address it again. Sometimes, you just (need to) have a fresh take on whatever you are studying. Feeling stressed is quite natural. How we handle it is important. It's important to be patient -- related to your exams, results or preparations... Sleep well, hydrate, exercise, and meditate," she added.

Padukone said it may sound like a cliche but she always competes with herself.

"If I did a particular scene a certain way, how will I do it differently the next time I'm on set and better? Challenge yourself... Competition and comparisons are a part of life. And, competition is not really a bad thing. But to focus more on our strengths and to work on our weaknesses is probably the only way to do it. Try learning from competitors and see what you can do differently." The actor also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the opportunity.

"I'd also like to thank the honourable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for giving us this platform to really come out as exam warriors and not worriers. I wish all of you the very best and do your best, take adequate rest." The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018. Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas.