Talks afoot to use defunct Rajghat power plant land in Delhi; DPR ordered

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has called for a detailed project plan for the use of the now-defunct Rajghat thermal power plant that sits on prime land in central Delhi.
Verma issued the order after a meeting with officials from his department, Delhi Development Authority, and the power department.
"A meeting was held regarding the current status of the land for the Rajghat Power Plant and its future utilisation. Instructions were given to prepare the future action plan, and the land available at the site," an official said.
Earlier, the Delhi government had proposed using the land for constructing a new Delhi Secretariat, citing the site's strategic location and proximity to the existing Secretariat at the Player's Building near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
The Rajghat plant, which was shut down in 2015 due to environmental concerns, spans a 45-acre plot of land owned by the DDA, with an extra 33 acres available. But, its usage remains unclear.
"No site has been finalised yet for construction of the new Secretariat; the proposal is at the planning stage," a PWD official said.
The need for a new Secretariat arises from the limited space in the current building, which houses the chief minister, cabinet ministers, and top bureaucrats, even as several departments are currently scattered across the city.
Last year, the DDA proposed converting the unused power plant into an entertainment hub featuring water parks, gaming zones, and a museum showcasing the operation of a thermal power plant, a night movie theatre, and 3D shows.
A tender to hire a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for the entertainment centre was floated in March 2025, and the evaluation process is on, officials said.
Under the DDA's "Multipurpose recreational and Commercial" centre plan, the project would be executed in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, and the land use for the project would have to be changed.
While the DDA appears to be moving forward, the final decision may depend on coordination between the central agencies and the Delhi government.