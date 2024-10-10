Talks between agitating junior docs, Bengal govt fail to break ice

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors, nine representatives of whom are sitting on a fast-unto-death demonstration for over 100 hours, termed the Wednesday night talks with senior officials of the West Bengal government "the most disappointing meeting so far".

After coming out of the meeting, which lasted for over two hours, post-midnight, the protesting doctors alleged that they received nothing concrete from the state except "verbal assurances" since the government refused to issue written directives on their demands to ensure a "thorough clean-up" of the state healthcare system and step up their safety and security within medical college campuses.

While some 20 representatives from medical colleges across the state attended the meeting at Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake, the state was represented by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, home secretary Nandi Mukherjee and DGP Rajeev Kumar, among others.