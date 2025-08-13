'Talks cannot be termed failure,' says Chennai Mayor Priya on conservancy workers' protest

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya on Wednesday said talks between the government and the protesting conservancy workers could not be termed a failure.

She assured "job security" to protesting conservancy workers and added that job security was their primary demand.

The workers, opposing privatisation of sanitation operations (in areas including Tondiarpet that falls under two corporation zones of 5 and 6) have been staging protest here since August 1 in front of Rippon Buildings, the headquarters of Chennai Corporation.

Ministers KN Nehru and P K Sekar Babu, Mayor Priya and top corporation officials held talks with the protesting workers.

On the talks, Priya told reporters that although conservancy operations will be handled by a private firm, "the ownership remains with corporation," and talks between the government and the protesting conservancy workers could not be termed a failure.

Asked if the workers would get the same wages they got when the corporation was their employer, she cited procedures and paperwork and said, "let the workers first join work." She assured that the interests of workers will be protected by the government.

Bharathi, a lawyer, who represents the workers told reporters that workers will get a reduced pay when privatisation is given effect.

"They (private employer) are not going to implement the Minimum Wages Act. Definitely, salary will be reduced," he said.

A conservancy worker gets a salary of nearly Rs 20,000 (Rs 19,598 per month) per month when he serves the government.

However, if the work is privatised and under a contract scheme, a worker will get Rs 15,000 per month.

With regard to the protest before the corporation building, the Madras High Court, meanwhile, disposing of a PIL plea, said: "We hope and expect that in the name of agitation, the pavements/pathways roads shall not be allowed to be blocked." A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan said the authorities shall ensure that if the second respondent (Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, on behalf of protesting workers) applies for a space to peacefully organise protest in accordance with the provisions of law, the same shall be examined and appropriate order shall be passed.

It is to ensure that the workers may be allowed to exercise the right of peaceful protest and agitation and at the same time not allow pavements/pathways/roads, to be occupied where such protest is not permissible.

It is to ensure that the workers may be allowed to exercise the right of peaceful protest and agitation and at the same time not allow pavements/pathways/roads, to be occupied where such protest is not permissible.

"We may further observe here that all restraint shall be exercised by the law enforcing agency while ensuring that the pavements/pathways/roads are not allowed for organising and staging protest." While Mayor Priya requested cooperation from workers and urged them to comply with court order, Bharathi, lawyer for workers said: "We are not blocking traffic. It is a peaceful protest. Nothing is done against the law. We will fight legally." Police held talks with protesters and urged them to comply with court order.