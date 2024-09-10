Talks held with Amit Shah on facing elections unitedly: NCP leader

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday said the top brass of his party has held talks with Union minister Amit Shah about contesting the coming assembly elections unitedly.

He, along with party president and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and working president Praful Patel met the senior BJP leader here on Monday, Tatkare told reporters.

"Our goal is to come to power again. We had a detailed discussion on contesting polls unitedly," he added.

There was no discussion on the chief minister's post, Tatkare said.

The Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance along with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

But leaders of the rival NCP led by Sharad Pawar have of late claimed that there is a rift in the ruling alliance, and the Ajit-led party might have to leave it.

Tatkare, meanwhile, also claimed that the state government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana for women and measures such as waiver of electricity bills of farmers are getting an overwhelming response, and they need to be communicated to the people further.