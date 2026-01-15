Talks on Kerala Congress (Mani) return to UDF not on cards, say leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Speculation about Kerala Congress (Mani) returning to the UDF remained unsettled on Thursday, with leaders of both the UDF and the LDF asserting that no such move was in the pipeline.

Kerala Congress (Mani), a former key ally of the UDF, switched sides in 2020 to join the LDF.

Party chairman Jose K Mani has recently clarified that no discussions have been held on leaving the Left Front and that the party would continue with the LDF.

UDF convenor Adoor Prakash said in Kasaragod that no discussions had taken place with Kerala Congress (Mani).

"I can officially say that no discussions have been held," he said.

Prakash said all parties were free to hold discussions.

"Those who want to come may come, but it should be based on their request. We will not do anything to put pressure on anyone to join the front," he said.

Asked about Opposition Leader V D Satheesan’s recent remarks suggesting that new parties or leaders might join the UDF, Prakash said the front had not made any announcement in this regard.

"If the Opposition Leader has said so, you should ask him. As the UDF convenor, I am stating what I know," he said.

On objections raised by Pala MLA and Kerala Democratic Party leader Mani C Kappan to the possible return of Kerala Congress (Mani) to the UDF, Prakash said no move would be made without discussing it with him.

"Kappan is part of the alliance and an MLA from Pala. We would not even think of any discussion without his knowledge," he said.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said Kerala Congress (Mani) would remain with the LDF.

"There is no need for any explanation after the Kerala Congress (Mani) chairman clarified that they will continue in the LDF. I spoke to Jose K Mani yesterday," he said.

Responding to a question on funds allotted for the memorial of K M Mani, the founder of Kerala Congress (Mani), who, while being the finance minister in the UDF government, was disrupted from presenting the budget, Viswam said there was no point in dwelling on the past.

"A lot of developments have taken place since then. Kerala Congress (Mani) joined the LDF after that, and all parties in the front now share a good relationship with the party," he said. PTI TBA TBA KH