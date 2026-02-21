Talks on to acquire land for Ram Temple security wall: Sources

Ayodhya, Feb 21 (PTI) Talks are on with landowners for acquiring plots adjacent to the Ram Temple complex to complete construction of the security wall, sources said on Saturday.

The wall is supposed to be 12 metres high and 14 metres wide and is being built at a cost of about Rs 40 crore. It will cover approximately 70 acres and have a total perimeter of about 4 kilometres.

Piling work has started inside the complex opposite the Gokul Bhavan barrier on the Tedhi Bazar to Durahi Kuan road, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sources said.

Construction work is apace in the western part of the temple, while discussions with owners of non-acquired lands are on to ensure a straight perimeter, they said.

The construction work is being carried out under the expert supervision of Engineers India Limited, an undertaking of the Ministry of Defence, as this wall is not an ordinary boundary but is part of a security system equipped with sensors and modern equipment.

The project has been assigned to two agencies from Uttarakhand.

"About three dozen watch towers are also being built for the temple complex security, of which about one dozen have been completed," sources said. PTI COR NAV VN VN