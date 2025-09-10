Talks on to bring back Delhi residents stranded in Nepal: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said her government is in constant touch with embassies of Nepal and India for safe return of the city residents from the violence-hit Himalayan nation.

In a post on X, Gupta said she had a long telephonic conversation with Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, and India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava.

"Our government is in constant contact with both embassies and relevant agencies to ensure the safety, assistance, and earliest possible return of Delhi residents stranded in Nepal," she said.

A youth-led protest in Nepal that began against a government ban on social media spiralled into a massive outrage over the last two days, with 20 people shot dead by the government forces, and a subsequent violent overthrow of the regime.

The protests reflected the growing public sentiments against the K P Sharma Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people. PTI VIT BUN VN VN