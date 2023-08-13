Talks only with Indian citizens: BJP's Chugh on Farooq Abdullah urging India, Pak to hold dialogue

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Sunday said the central government will not hold any dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir but will talk only to the citizens of India.

He was responding to a question about National Conference president Farooq Abdullah urging New Delhi and Islamabad to hold talks for solving the Kashmir problem.

"Talks will be (held) only with Indian citizens. Why does Farooq Abdullah repeatedly see Pakistan in his dreams? Why does he sing the China song?" Chugh said.

He said in India, Jammu and Kashmir was safe and secure.

"The security of India and Jammu and Kashmir is not at someone's mercy. It is not at Pakistan's mercy. The people of Kashmir are with development and they will not fall prey to these conspiracies anymore," he added.

Hitting out PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Chugh accused the former chief minister of indulging in "negative politics".

"She has always indulged in negative politics. These three families have always played negative politics to vitiate the atmosphere," he said.

The BJP leader said he was surprised to see the huge participation of people in the 'tiranga tally' organised by the Lieutenant Governor administration on Sunday and advised the PDP leader to "pick up a tricolour" before Independence Day.

"I want to ask her why her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who was the Union Home minister, did not unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk? She was herself a chief minister and PDP president, why did she not hoist the flag? Mehbooba is still singing the old tune. I want to tell her that there is still time, she should come out and pick up a tricolour," he added.

Chugh said Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There is peace, development and trust. Earlier, only thousands used to come out to vote but now lakhs of people vote because they believe that Modi is working for their rights and development of this place," he said.

Abdullah on Saturday had said promoting border tourism or holding rallies in Jammu and Kashmir is only a "tamasha" (spectacle) which will go on until India and Pakistan hold talks with honesty on the Kashmir issue.

"The hearts of both the countries should be pure. There has been enough show-off," the Srinagar MP told reporters here when asked whether the situation in Kashmir had changed as border tourism is being promoted and tiranga rallies are being organised across the valley.PTI MIJ AQS