Talks with Ladakh bodies constructive, govt committed to democratic consultations: Chief secretary

Leh/Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Friday said that the talks with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance were wholesome and constructive, and reiterated that the government remains committed to democratic consultations involving all the stakeholders of the Union territory.

Issuing a clarification amid what he termed speculative media reports, Kundra said such reports were giving a negative slant to the ongoing dialogue being held under the aegis of the high-powered committee on Ladakh in New Delhi.

A meeting of the committee on February 4 remained inconclusive after the Leh Apex Body (LBA) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) reiterated their demands for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Clarifying the government’s position, the chief secretary said the intent of the Centre was to find a fair and judicious resolution to the democratic aspirations of the people of Ladakh, keeping the long-term interests of the residents in mind.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Ladakh and all stakeholders to refrain from speculative rumour-mongering. The government is committed to democratic consultations and constructive engagements with all concerned,” Kundra said.

He added that the dialogue process would continue in a positive spirit to address the concerns raised by various sections of society in Ladakh. PTI AB ARI