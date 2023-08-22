Talks with ULFA in right direction, says Assam CM

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the ongoing dialogue with the pro-talks faction of the ULFA was progressing in the right direction.

He also said one of the demands of the group for protection of the identity of the indigenous people has been fulfilled following the delimitation of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state. Sarma exuded optimism that the ongoing talks with the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) are going on in the right direction, according to an Assam government statement.

He did not specify any date for finalisation of the peace agreement with the pro- talks faction.

On the possibility of bringing the hardline faction of the ULFA, led by Paresh Baruah, to the negotiation table, Sarma hoped that a day will come sooner or later when that faction would also accept the olive branch extended by the government.

A delegation of the ULFA, comprising its 'chairman' Arabinda Rajkhowa, 'general secretary' Anup Chetia, leaders Raju Baruah and Sasha Choudhury, held talks with senior officers of the Union home ministry and the Intelligence Bureau last week.

The Rajkhowa-led faction had begun unconditional talks with the central government in 2011, despite strong opposition from hardline wing led by Paresh Baruah, who is believed to be along the China-Myanmar border.

The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a 'sovereign Assam'. Since then, the group has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government banning it in 1990.

The Rajkhowa faction joined peace talks with the government on September 3, 2011 after an agreement for Suspension of Operations was signed among the ULFA, central and state governments. PTI ACB ZMN