'Tallki Vandanam’ most important among Super Six schemes: Andhra CM

Amaravati, June 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday described ‘Talliki Vandanam’ as the most important of the government's Super Six welfare schemes, which will offer Rs 15,000 per annum to every school-going child in a household.

The Chief Minister noted that the TDP-led government will spend Rs 10,091 crore under ‘Talliki Vandanam’ today, underscoring its commitment to supporting education.

In the run up to 2024 polls, Naidu made several welfare promises under the banner of Super Six, which includes Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

“Among the Super Six guarantees, Thalliki Vandanam scheme is the flagship initiative. We firmly believe that if a household has two or more children, it is not fair to offer the benefit to only one. That’s why we have designed the scheme to support all children in a family,” said Naidu, addressing a press conference at his residence in Undavalli.

According to Naidu, more than 67 lakh people will benefit from this scheme and a part of the total financial outlay, Rs 1,346 crore, will go towards school infrastructure development.

Contrasting ‘Tallki Ki Vandanam’ with the previous government’s ‘Amma Vodi’, Naidu said the current scheme supports 24 lakh people more beneficiaries.

Women beneficiaries under this scheme include over 18.5 lakh mothers with one child, 14.5 lakh with two children, 2.1 lakh with three children and 20,053 with four children.

In terms of social categories, Naidu said over 29.8 lakh BC students will benefit, followed by 11.7 lakh SC, 4.2 lakh ST, 66,500 minority and 8.4 lakh under EWS category. PTI STH ROH