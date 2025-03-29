Talpade flew an aircraft before Wright brothers, says Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Mar 29 (PTI) India will become a global leader by merging traditional wisdom with modern knowledge, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade said on Saturday.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer, Bagade said that India has a rich scientific heritage and "the ancient knowledge of aviation was documented by Maharshi Bharadwaj".

"In 1895, Shivkar Bapuji Talpade flew an aircraft based on this ancient knowledge, even before the Wright brothers had made their aircraft in 1903," the Governor said, according to a release.

He also said that "earlier theories of gravity were proposed by Bhaskaracharya, well before Newton's discovery." The governor stressed that a new education system, designed to align with Indian society, culture and civilisation, would yield positive results in the near future.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who also attended the function, pointed out the impact of artificial intelligence and social media on society, stressing the need to protect the younger generation from their harmful effects. PTI SDA RUK RUK