Tamang expresses gratitude to people of Sikkim for giving SKM a second term in office

Gangtok, Jun 2 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM president Prem Singh Tamang on Monday thanked the people of the Himalayan state for giving his party a thumping mandate last year to serve them for another term.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) returned to power for the second time by winning 31 of the 32 seats in the state Assembly elections last year, the results of which were announced on June 2, 2004.

The lone opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha had switched over to the SKM last year.

"On this significant day last year, the people of Sikkim placed their trust in the SKM and voted for our government, giving us a renewed mandate for a second term," he said in a social media post.

Observing that it has been a remarkable year for the state government, Tamang said that he will remain deeply grateful to the people for reposting faith in the ruling party and propelling it to the position of strength to serve the state with dedication and renewed vigour.

The Sikkim chief minister said that the milestone of extending the SKM's rule to 6th consecutive year in power coincides with 50 years of statehood which makes our shared journey sweeter.

The tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of all those involved in the party and government have been instrumental in driving progress and delivering transformative results for the people of our beloved state, Tamang said and urged everyone to reflect on what all has been achieved together.

"I thank you all for your perseverance, unity, and steadfast commitment. Your contributions have brought positive change across every sector of our society," the SKM supremo said.

"Let us continue to move forward together in the spirit of Team Sikkim by working towards our collective vision of Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddha Sikkim, and Saamarth Sikkim as we strive for even greater accomplishments in the days ahead," he said. PTI KDK RG