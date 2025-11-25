Tamang urges media fraternity to remain 'Third eye' of Sikkim

Gangtok, Nov 25 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday urged the state's press fraternity to act as fearless, fair and truthful "Third eye" and said that his government was open to criticism.

"I encourage the press fraternity to remain Sikkim's 'Third Eye' which is always fearless, fair, and truthful. We welcome your criticism as a guide, and I urge you to use your pen against misinformation, drugs, and social evils harming our youth," he said at the National Press Day function here, which was delayed by nine days on his request so that he could attend the event in person.

"We may not be perfect, but we are committed to honesty and accountability," Tamang said.

The chief minister said that he had asked for the event to be postponed so that he could be present in person out of respect and admiration for the media fraternity.

In an indirect attack on the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government helmed by five-term chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, Tamang said that there was a time when the relationship between the government and the press was strained.

There were numerous incidents of vandalism of various media houses and individual journalists before 2019 for being critical to the Chamling government.

"Today, under the SKM government, journalism is built on freedom, trust, and mutual respect, though it faces many challenges —misinformation, threats to free expression, and safety concerns," Tamang said.

He said that his government has taken several steps to strengthen and support the press fraternity as part of its responsibility towards the media.

The measures like financial and other support to the journalists and recognition as frontline workers during COVID-19, a building for Press Club of Sikkim, 17-seater vehicle, health insurance under Sikkim Swastha Suraksha Yojana, pension scheme and annual grants for Press Club, increased advertisement rates, exposure tours and enhanced awards, he said.

"A journalist struggling for survival cannot serve society, which is why our government has taken steps to support and strengthen the press as part of our responsibility. Our government has not only restored dignity and independence to the press, and but also ensured that these gains must be protected," the chief minister said. PTI KDK RG