Tamil actor Vijay says CAA implementation to further 'divisive politics'

Chennai: Top Tamil actor Vijay, who recently launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam, on Tuesday dubbed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "divisive" and said it was hence unacceptable.

The popular star demanded that the DMK regime assure people that Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre had yesterday notified rules to implement the CAA.

In a statement posted on the party's social media handles, Vijay said that no piece of legislation like the CAA which is being implemented in pursuance of 'divisive politics' is acceptable.

Actor Vijay's party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam will not be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he had earlier announced that the 2026 Assembly polls will be the first electoral innings for his outfit.