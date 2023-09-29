Tamil actor Vishal reveals corruption in censor board; I&B ministry swings into action

New Delhi: On the complaints of corruption in the censor board for securing a certificate by Tamil actor Vishal, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up an enquiry stating that the Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved.

On Thursday evening, Vishal posted a video on X alleging that he had to pay a bribe of Rs 6.5 Lakh to two people at the office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to secure a certificate for the Hindi version of his film “Mark Antony”.

The Tamil superstar had also shared the names and account details of people who were paid the bribe by him.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Vishal said, “Corruption being shown on the silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Can’t digest it. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in the CBFC Mumbai office.”

Vishal said he had to pay 6.5 lacs to secure a certificate for the Hindi version of his film "Mark Antony".

“2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate. Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much at stake since the movie released today,” the Tamil actor said.

“Bringing this to the notice of the Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard-earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always,” he added.

The details of the money transferred by Vishal on X are as under:

3 Lakhs sent to -

M. RAJAN

AC No. 168100050300500

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

Sion Branch

IFSC CODE - TMBL0000168

3.5 Lakhs sent to -

JEEJA RAMDAS

AC No. 7712615683

Kotak Mahendra Bank

Andheri East Branch

IFSC CODE - KKBK0000651

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023

On Friday, the government came into action and the I&B Ministry posted on X that strictest action would be taken against the people involved in corruption at CBFC.

“The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate,” the ministry said on X.

“The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself.” the ministry added.

The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate.



The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 29, 2023

NewsDrum could not fetch any comment from CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi on the corruption charges levelled by Vishal by the time of filing of this report.