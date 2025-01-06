Tamil anthem not sung in Assembly before Governor's Address till 1991: Annamalai

Chennai: BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai on Monday said the state song, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu,' an invocation to Mother Tamil was never recited before the Governor's Address in Tamil Nadu state Assembly till 1991.

While the Governor walked out of the Assembly in less than 5 minutes following his arrival, without reading the government prepared customary Address marking the start of session in a new year, Annamalai accused the government of diverting public anger.

The Governor walked out of the House protesting against what he called disrespect to the Constitution and the national anthem.

In a post on 'X' Annamalai said: "It has become customary for the DMK government to divert the public anger caused by their misgovernance & Goondaism and blame the Hon. Governor of TN for pointing out the rules that must be followed."

Further, he said Governor after the Tamizh Thai Vazhthu was played had sought rendering of the national anthem, but was 'refused.' In this context, Annamalai said the DMK government should be reminded of related aspects.

In 1970, during the DMK regime led by the then Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, government instructed recitation of Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of all government and educational functions and public events.

"However, the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was never recited before the Governor's Address in Tamil Nadu’s State Assembly till 1991.

It has become customary for the DMK Government to divert the public anger caused by their misgovernance & Goondaism and blame the Hon. Governor of TN for pointing out the rules that must be followed. Today, our Hon. Governor of TN, after the Tamizh Thai Vazhthu had asked for the… pic.twitter.com/WcSM6Ba9Hq — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 6, 2025

In July 1991, when Jayalalitha was the Chief Minister of TN, Tamizh Thai Vazthu and the national anthem were played at the commencement and the end of the Governor’s address respectively, for the first time." As per Central government orders, the national anthem shall be played on the arrival of the Governor/ Lieutenant Governor at formal State functions within his State/ Union Territory and on his departure from such functions.

This directive is based on the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971.

"We kindly request TN CM @mkstalin to focus his energy on delivering justice for the victim who was sexually assaulted at Anna University and not divert the people’s attention.

The Honourable Governor of TN, RN Ravi, is only asking the TN Government to follow the laid down rules & procedures, and we do not think it is a tall ask.

@BJPTamil Nadu advocates that reciting Tamil Thai Vazhthu & the National Anthem before the commencement and at the end of the Governor’s address be made a practice." Annamalai posted related documents, the Assembly record of 1991 and the Centre's directives on national anthem.

TVK chief Vijay said it is the TN Assembly tradition to play the state anthem at the commencement of the Governor's address and the national anthem at the end. The Governor, whoever it may be, must follow the tradition and the continuing face-off between the Governor and the government is not good for democracy.