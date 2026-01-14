Tamil civilisation is great civilisation: Dharmendra Pradhan

Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday hailed 'Tamil civilisation as a great civilisation' and said the harvest festival is celebrated in different names across the country.

Pradhan, on Wednesday took part in the Pongal celebrations along with the staff, faculty and students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here.

Extending his greetings to the audience gathered at the venue in Tamil, Pradhan said, "Many parts of our country, all the citizens of our country celebrate today the same festival of harvest, festival of sustainability, festival of our agricultural background, in different names." "In Assam, in the North East, it is known as Bihu, in Punjab it is known as Lohri, in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Western part (of India) it is called as "Uttarayan' and in my part of the country, Eastern part, today it is called as 'Makar Sankranthi'. The entire South India today celebrates Pongal", he said, in his brief address at the IIT Madras here.

"I am fortunate to share this joyful moment with all of you, Pongalo Pongal !! I will remember this day in my life and I know about Pongal, I read about Pongal and I like Pongal food also," he quipped.

Noting that he had not celebrated the Pongal rituals with citizens and with nears and dears, he said, "You all gave me this auspicious opportunity to share this joyful moment." Extending his Pongal greetings to everyone, he said, "I wish all the best in all your career, in all your life, you must all prosper. My Tamil speaking people and those who are staying in different parts of the world, Tamil civilisation is a great civilisation. I am happy to celebrate Pongal in the holy land Tamil Nadu." Later in his social media account, the Minister said, "A great delight to celebrate Pongal and immerse in the celebration of abundance, warmth and togetherness with the IIT Madras family." "Synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, may the spirit of Pongal bring good health and happiness and further peace, prosperity and harmony," he said and shared some photographs of his celebrations.