Tamil Nadu all-party MP team seeks time with Amit Shah to urge release of flood relief for state

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) A delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request the immediate disbursal of Rs 37,907.19 crore as flood relief to the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The all-party MP team hopes to prevail upon the Centre to disburse the sum requested by the state government, he said.

Following two major rain-related calamities in December 2023, the state government had sought the relief to restore the public infrastructure in the flood-affected districts besides extending livelihood support to the affected people.

"The state government has already demanded a total of Rs 37,907.19 crore as relief, including Rs 19,692.67 crore for relief and restoration work in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur districts affected by Cyclone Michaung and Rs 18,214.52 crore for relief works in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts," the chief minister said in a statement here.

While Chennai and its suburbs were ravaged by the cyclone on December 3 and 4, the four southern districts were severely inundated by unprecedented rain on December 17 and 18.

He said the state government had already spent Rs 2,100 crore so far for rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas. Stalin mentioned that he had already announced a Rs 1,000 crore relief package including assistance for the reconstruction or repair of houses, and loans to MSMEs, SHGs, small traders and vendors affected due to the rains in the southern districts.

"It is significant to note that the Centre promptly provided relief to other states that suffered similar natural calamities," the chief minister said. PTI JSP ANE