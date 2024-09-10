Tamil Nadu already implementing acceptable aspects of NEP, opposed to 3-language formula: Min

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu was already implementing many acceptable aspects of the NEP by way of its own initiatives but had objections to issues like the three-language formula, state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh said on Tuesday.

He was responding to a set of questions put forth by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to TN Chief Minister M K Stalin over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Further, linking release of Samagra Shiskha funds to NEP infringes upon the State's Constitutional autonomy, Mahesh said.

Pradhan's questions included whether the CM was opposing education in mother tongue including in Tamil, besides to the holistic, multi-disciplinary, equitable, futuristic and inclusive framework of NEP.

Taking to social media platform 'X,' Mahesh said Tamil Nadu has always been committed to preserving its linguistic heritage through the two-language policy, rooted in historical movements of the 1930s and 60s. "We embrace Tamil as a pillar of our identity while also ensuring future generations are equipped with English proficiency." "Our policy has always prioritised inclusive learning with Tamil as a cornerstone, while empowering students with knowledge in English. Our Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin has consistently requested the Union Government to hold competitive exams in Tamil to ensure level playing field and familiarity with local language in recruitment," he said.

Further, Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of publishing educational materials in Tamil, translating even technical subjects like engineering and medicine, he said, responding to Pradhan.

Tamil Nadu's policies already reflect holistic and inclusive principles through programmes like the CM's Breakfast scheme, PuthumaiPenn, NaanMudhalvan among others, "which predate the NEP and align with its goals." "In conclusion, Tamil Nadu is already implementing many acceptable aspects of NEP through its own initiatives. However, our objections relate to specific elements like the three-language formula and curriculum changes. Linking the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds to NEP compliance infringes upon the State's constitutional autonomy in education. Hence, we urge the Union Government to release the pending funds under the SS scheme without conditions tied to NEP," Mahesh added.

Stalin had on Monday slammed the BJP-led union government alleging it has denied funds to best-performing Tamil Nadu under a central school education scheme, Samagra Shiksha, for refusing to implement the NEP.

Stalin and Pradhan had on Monday traded charges over NEP.