Tamil Nadu Assembly junks Governor Ravi's opinions on Bill to set up Siddha University

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Assembly, by adopting a resolution, on Thursday rejected Governor RN Ravi's opinions on a Bill seeking to set up a Siddha varsity asserting only MLAs have the right to propose amendments and legislation is the Assembly's exclusive right.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, referring to the proposed Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025 said since it falls under the category of a Financial Bill, the governor's recommendation must be obtained under Article 207 (3) of the Constitution to enable its examination by the Assembly.

After ascertaining public opinion, the draft Bill, which was prepared by the Health Department, was verified by the Law Department and considered by Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Later, a copy of that draft Bill was sent to Governor Ravi. However, the governor, without following the usual procedure contemplated under the Constitution, expressed his opinions regarding certain provisions in the draft Bill.

Also, Ravi stipulated in his message to the House that his views must be brought to the attention of the members at the time of the introduction of that Bill in the Assembly.

"This is contrary to the Constitution and our Assembly rules. When a Bill is debated in the Assembly, only the MLAs elected by the people have the authority to propose amendments, withdraw such amendments (if the explanation provided by the government is accepted by legislators) or seek a vote," the CM said.

The governor has not been conferred powers to express opinions on a Bill before its passage in the the Assembly.

"Therefore, this Assembly cannot accept the opinions included in the message received from the Governor," the CM said amid thumping of desks by ruling party legislators.

Furthermore, the governor, who should have used the usual term of "consideration," (in the context of consideration of the Bill by the House) has unconstitutionally picked the term of "appropriate consideration." What is the meaning of the word "appropriate" here? It means "must examine in a suitable or in a fitting manner". It suggests that this Assembly might examine Bills in an "unsuitable" or "unfitting" manner, which diminishes the dignity of the House and is unacceptable.

"Legislation is the exclusive right of this Assembly. Since no MLA who believes in state autonomy would accept the message (to the extent of his opinions on the draft Bill) from the governor, going into the Assembly records, I do not wish placing on record such opinions (on the draft Bill)," the CM said.

Stalin moved a resolution rejecting the governor's opinions and it was adopted unanimously.

The CM said in the resolution: "This Assembly rejects the opinions of the governor and the portions containing the word that diminishes the dignity of the Assembly which are present in the message sent by the governor to the Assembly for the examination of the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025." The TN Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025, (introduced in the House on October 16, 2025) aims at facilitating the establishment and incorporation of a varsity for Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy, Sowa-Rigpa and Homeopathy in the state.

According to the Bill, the Tamil Nadu CM shall be the chancellor of the university and the health minister the pro-chancellor.

Against the background of the tug-of war between the Raj Bhavan and the DMK regime over the appointment of vice-chancellors to state varsities, the Bill empowers the chancellor in respect of appointment of the vice-chancellor. PTI VGN VGN KH