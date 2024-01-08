Tamil Nadu bags investments of over Rs 6 lakh crore at GIM 2024; to provide 26.90 lakh jobs: CM

Chennai, Jan 8(PTI) Investments of over Rs 6 lakh crore in Tamil Nadu have been promised by various companies during the Global Investors Meet 2024 organised by the DMK government in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Participating in the valedictory session of GIM 2024, the chief minister said companies have committed to investing a total of Rs 6,64,180 crore in Tamil Nadu and added that it would create as many as 26,90,657 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the state.

Delivering his address in the presence of party cabinet colleagues and business leaders, including the chairman of diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra and TAFE Ltd Chief Mallika Srinivasan, Stalin assured the industrialists that all the necessary clearances for the new investments would be issued through single window clearance. PTI VIJ ANE