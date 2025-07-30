Tamil Nadu BJP appoints Khushbu Sundar as party's vice president

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Noted actress Khushbu Sundar was on Wednesday appointed by Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran as the party's state vice president.

Former MPs, VP Duraisamy, KP Ramalingam, Sasikala Pushpa and others including M Chakravarthi continue to be the party's state vice-presidents, Nagenthran said in a party release adding the appointments have been cleared by national president JP Nadda.

Kesava Vinayakan continues to be the State general secretary (Organisation), Prof Raama Sreenivsan continues to be state general secretary and Karate R Thiagarajan would continue to work as state secretary.

In total, 45 state level office-bearers have been named, of which most retain their positions and some like Khushbu Sundar have been newly appointed to state-level positions, according to party sources.

Nainar Nagenthran, who took over in April 2025 as BJP Tamil Nadu unit president greeted the party-office bearers.

In 2020, Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP after quitting the Congress party and she had last year resigned as a member of the National Commission for Women. PTI VGN VGN ROH