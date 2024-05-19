Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai slams AAP-Cong alliance in Delhi

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday hit out at the INDIA bloc, alleging that the "false alliance" between the AAP and the Congress in the national capital is not for the development of the country.

Advertisment

At a poll meeting in R K Puram here, Annamalai also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that when the AAP chief formed his party, he promised that he would fight corruption and never join hands with the Congress.

Now, Kejriwal's party is fighting Lok Sabha polls in Delhi with the Congress, he said.

“(Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi recently said he will vote for the AAP and the Kejriwal's party will vote for the Congress in Delhi. But in Punjab, they are fighting separately. This alliance is an alliance for power. This alliance is not for the development and security of our country,” Annamalai said.

Advertisment

Raising the issue of alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, the BJP leader said, "One can see that a Rajya Sabha MP was assaulted in CM's residence. They are not able to give justice." Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Annamalai said the Congress leader's speech is very different in Kerala, in Tamil Nadu and in UP. "The reason is vote politics.” He further stated, “New Delhi is a global city along with our national capital. The development of New Delhi is the development of our country.” In another rally, Annamalai said that there is a long list of development works carried out by the Modi government in the last 10 years, which has not only changed the direction of India but also strengthened the country's position in the world.

Annamalai alleged that today the Congress talks about fundamental rights, but it was the same Congress that "murdered" democracy in 1975.

He said that this time, the BJP must ensure victory on all seven seats in Delhi, and then next year, it will uproot the Kejriwal government from Delhi. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK