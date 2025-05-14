Tamil Nadu BJP takes out Tiranga yatra, hails armed forces

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP took out a "Tiranga rally" here on Wednesday to express gratitude to the armed forces for the successful Operation Sindoor to trounce terrorism.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran led the rally and party leaders praised the armed forces and hailed PM Modi and the Centre for the tough, swift action against terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike.

Senior leaders, including H Raja, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Karu Nagarajan took part.

Nagendran and other leaders also participated in a "Havan" (Chandi Homam) held here to seek divine blessings for the Centre's anti-terror work plan. PTI VGN VGN KH