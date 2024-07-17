Tamil Nadu BSP chief murder: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demands CBI probe

Chennai, Jul 17 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale met the family of slain Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong here on Wednesday and demanded a CBI probe into the incident to nab those "behind the alleged killers" who have been arrested.

After visiting the house of the Bahujan Samaj Party leader, where he paid tributes to the deceased, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said there is no safety for Dalit leaders and community members in the state and that the government should ensure their protection.

He also consoled Armstrong's wife.

Armstrong's killing happened in the state capital and it is a "sad and serious murder," he told reporters.

"I appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin to announce a CBI enquiry (into the killing) because those people arrested in the case, behind them somebody is there," he said.

Extending his support and that of his party, the Republican Party of India, to Armstrong's family, Athawale said he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Armstrong's murder.

"I will also write to CM Stalin and appeal for a CBI enquiry," he added.

The law-and-order situation in the state is "not good" and there have been attacks on Dalits, he said and urged the CM to ensure protection for them.

Armstrong was killed by a group of men recently outside his under-construction house in the city, with 11 persons being arrested in the case.

One of the suspects in the murder was killed in a police 'encounter' on Sunday, when he allegedly tried to flee from the cops after attacking them, while he was being taken to recover some weapons concealed in a spot in North Chennai. PTI SA SA ANE