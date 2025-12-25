Tamil Nadu celebrates Christmas with fervour, devotion

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated with devotion and festive gaiety across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with churches decked in lights and cribs, midnight masses drawing large congregations, and community events spreading cheer amid prayers for peace and harmony.

In Chennai, thousands of devotees thronged the iconic Santhome Basilica, St Thomas Mount Church, and St Mary’s Co-Cathedral for midnight masses that began on Wednesday night and continued into the early hours of Christmas Day. Hymns, carol singing and the ringing of church bells marked the celebrations as people greeted each other with “Merry Christmas” and exchanged cakes and sweets.

Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, Rev George Antonysamy, led the midnight mass at Santhome Cathedral Basilica, appealing to the faithful to uphold the message of Christ through compassion and service.

Speaking to PTI Videos after the mass, the Archbishop said he is calling for an end to war, religious discrimination, and social exclusion.

“Christmas must inspire people to work actively for peace, harmony, and shared human dignity in an increasingly divided world,” he said, emphasising fraternity and reconciliation.

Churches and Christian institutions across the state were illuminated with colourful lights and stars, while scenes of the Nativity were recreated with local artistic touch. Parish youth and school students organised carol performances and charity drives in several places, with funds and gifts distributed to orphanages and old-age homes.

In Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli, people attended special prayers since dawn, and community meals were organised by churches and NGOs for the underprivileged. In Madurai, devotees at St Mary’s Cathedral prayed for the well-being of farmers affected by erratic weather, while in the Nilgiris, traditional Anglo-Indian communities held family reunions featuring home-baked plum cakes and festive spreads.

Markets and bakeries across Tamil Nadu reported brisk sales of cakes, decorative stars and lights over the past week. Bakeries in Chennai’s Vepery, Egmore, and Royapuram remained open till late Wednesday night to meet demand, while hotels and restaurants offered special buffets to mark the festival.

Chief Minister M K Stalin extended Christmas greetings, recalling the contributions of the Christian community to Tamil Nadu’s education, health, and social service sectors.

"The Dravidian model government will always resolve their needs. This rule will continue by the principle of 'Everything for Everyone'," Stalin said in a statement, reaffirming commitment to empathy and equality.

Governor R N Ravi also conveyed wishes, emphasising the festival’s message of selfless service and compassion.

Many political leaders, including TVK founder and actor Vijay, conveyed their Christmas greetings through various social media platforms.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements at all major churches in cities and towns to ensure peaceful celebrations. Traffic diversions were in place near popular venues such as Santhome, Velankanni and Vepery in Chennai. Officials said the day passed off peacefully across the state.

Velankanni in Nagapattinam district -- home to the famous Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health -- witnessed large footfall from pilgrims who arrived from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states for special masses and blessings. Vendors lined the approach roads selling candles, rosaries, and festive trinkets as devotees offered prayers in thanksgiving.

As the morning mass concluded, families headed to homes and community halls for festive lunches. Streets echoed with greetings, the aroma of freshly baked cakes, and music from Christmas choirs, capturing the joy of a festival celebrated in the true spirit of unity and goodwill. PTI JR JR ADB