Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal with traditional fervour

Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) The harvest festival of 'Pongal' was celebrated with traditional fervour on Tuesday across Tamil Nadu. People drew the traditional 'Kolam' in front of their houses, considered a mark of auspiciousness, and the bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' commenced in Madurai, the hub of such traditional events.

Pongal, a major festival, also marks the birth of the Tamil month, 'Thai' considered auspicious, heralding new beginnings.

People thronged temples and offered prayers and it was also a fun time, as people thronged places of entertainment, such as cinemas. Marketplaces wore a festive look with swarms of people making last-minute shopping for the festival.

People offered worship on the occasion, praying for new beginnings, and the 'Pongal' pot containing the festival's signature sweet-dish 'Pongal' made of raw rice, jaggery with dal, milk and ghee was placed at the centre of the kolam alongside full sugarcane pieces. Kolam powder is made from rice flour.

As per tradition, the Inji-Manjal kothu (ginger and turmeric plant/root bunch) was tied to the neck of the pot and people shouted 'Pongalo pongal,' when bubbles and foam, formed during heating, overflowed.

DMK cadres, office-bearers and elected representatives gathered in large numbers to greet party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin here at his residence on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, party leaders and ministers including T R Baalu, Kanimozhi, Thangam Thenarasu, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and TRB Rajaa, visited Stalin and greeted him.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK supremo, Edappadi K Palaniswami celebrated 'Samathuva Pongal,' (Pongal of equality) with party workers and the public.

On social media, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai posted a picture of him celebrating the festival at his residence in a traditional manner. PTI VGN KH