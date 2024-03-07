Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates 800-MW thermal power plant

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 800 Megawatt North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Plant (Stage-3) here.

Set up at an estimated cost of about Rs 10,158 crore, the new thermal plant is the first in Tamil Nadu to use the advanced super critical technology.

The technology has several features such as reduced fuel consumption and shorter time to start power generation and it is environment friendly, as carbon emissions are cut up to 30 per cent, an official release said.

The plant is located at Athipattu (Tiruvallur district), and the Government Order for setting up the facility was issued on October 26, 2010. All steps were taken to operationalise and commence operations after Stalin took over as chief minister in 2021.

For about 10 years, work related to the plant was proceeding at a slow pace, the release said, adding that the plant began generating electricity today. PTI VGN ANE